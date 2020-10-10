1/1
Beulah WOLF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOLF Beulah H. (Henson) 99, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away October 1, 2020. Beulah enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed walking, sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by granddaughters, Alice Wethington Sturgeon and Debi (Daryl) Wethington Harris; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Smoot Wethington; six great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Karl J. Wolf; and son, James H. Wethington. Beulah was a volunteer for Hospice for over 25 years. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Gulfside Hospice in Pasco County, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved