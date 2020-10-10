Beulah WOLF

WOLF Beulah H. (Henson) 99, of Port Richey, Florida, passed away October 1, 2020. Beulah enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed walking, sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by granddaughters, Alice Wethington Sturgeon and Debi (Daryl) Wethington Harris; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Smoot Wethington; six great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Karl J. Wolf; and son, James H. Wethington. Beulah was a volunteer for Hospice for over 25 years. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Gulfside Hospice in Pasco County, FL.



