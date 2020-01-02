Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beveardge CASH. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Saint Mary's Episcopal Church 4311 West San Miguel Street Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CASH, Beveardge Leslie Sr. "Bud" 88, died peacefully December 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Bud will be missed daily by so many who loved him, especially his family. It is impossible to list his titles without writing a book. He has left a legacy that will never be forgotten. He gained a plethora of titles during his life: Lt. Commander U.S. Navy Retired, Combat Veteran, Aviator, Marine Engineer, Harbor Pilot, Diver, Realtor, Business Owner, Entrepreneur, Farmer, Volunteer, and leader of many civic and church organizations. His most important title was, Family Anchor. His commitment to his family, friends, and community was endless. He never met a stranger and was always willing to do anything for anyone. He loved reading a great book, discussing politics at his and others peril, dancing with his wife Bertha, and traveling with her. A highlight for him was fixing breakfast on the weekends for his family, even when his children did not like getting up so early. Spoiling his grandchildren and going to animated movies would be another topping his list. Then there was the Cash road trips that most people would call insane. He was always willing to go along with any crazy idea his family cooked up, if it meant more time with them. He especially loved and was loved by his parents, siblings, wife, children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, special friends, and many pets. He was one of a kind who gave selflessly and unconditionally. Dad, now you know you are missed and will never be forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm, on January 4, 2020, at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 4311 West San Miguel Street, Tampa, FL 33629, followed by a reception in the parish hall. Please visit the online guestbook at

