With sadness in our hearts and tear stained eyes we regretfully inform you that our mother, Beverley Ann Williams, has passed away. Joining her late husband, Leon Morlan Williams. They were married for 33 years. Beverley was unable to mend her broken heart after Leon passed a short nine months ago, in June of 2018. They are now together again to share their eternal life and love in their Heavenly Paradise. Bev was born in Columbus, Ohio, May 31 1962. She traded her earthly body for Angelic Wings on Friday March 15, 2019, while at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville Florida. Within her short 56 years of life, Beverley retired from the United States Postal Service and was nothing short of Wonder Woman as she cared for her home and children. Beverley raised four beautiful children, that are now left to mourn her memory. James Hunt, Tasha Williams, Tabatha Lewis and Tiffany Williams. Beverley also had the pleasure of enjoying 10 grandchildren, Brittni Cochrane, Kaleb Williams, Memphis Spinelli, Lillie Hunt, Gary Phelps, Reese Spinelli, Alexander Phelps, Jake Hunt, Bentlee Williams-Paisley, and Jakob Lewis. Words can not describe the creativity and beauty that was taken with her, this passed weekend. Beverley's parents, Bettie Coyer and Roy Ford will be laying her to rest Sunday, March 24, 2019. Life Honoring Celebration will be at Turners Funeral Home on Spring Hill Dr. from 12-2 pm. Following the funeral will be Beverley and Leon's burial at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens, also on Spring Hill Dr., at 2 pm. Please join us as we celebrate their memories.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019

