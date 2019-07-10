Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann JACKSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSON, Beverly Ann



of Indianapolis, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born March 24, 1932 in Sheffield, Iowa to Mr. and Mrs. John Wm. Dunnette. Beverly married Dr. Bill G. Jackson August 15, 1954, who preceded her in death in December of 2012. She was a teacher in Iowa Falls, then following Bill and Beverly's union, she became a teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico for two years while Bill was stationed there serving for the United States Military. When his period of active duty concluded, they moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where Bill worked as a chemist for Eli Lilly and Beverly taught preschool for six years. Later, Beverly became a Christian Education director for 35 years. When Bill and Beverly retired, they enjoyed the winter months in their home in Clearwater, Florida and the warm months in their family home of 50 years in Indianapolis, Indiana. Beverly is survived by her sister, Roslyan Uhlenhopp (Roger) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; son, Wm. Bradley Jackson (Maggy); daughter, Brenda Jeanne Jackson; grandchildren, Rachel Ross (Bryant) and Malina Jackson; great-grandchildren, Reagan Monroe Goings and Lincoln Jackson Ross; nephews, Jeffrey Uhlenhopp and Craig Uhlenhopp (Tammy); great-nephews, Luke and Johnathon Uhlenhopp; great-niece; Emily Uhlenhopp; and a host of many other family members and friends.

