COOK, Beverly 93, passed to eternal peace on November 16, 2020 with loving family members at her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Burlington, VT and raised on the Houston family farm, Houston Hill Rd., Walden, VT. Bev graduated from high school in Barre, MA. She married James Cook in 1958 and provided a loving home to their three adopted children. She moved to Florida in 2001, after living in Vermont and Massachusetts most of her life. Bev will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched for her optimism, humor, and "can do" attitude. She always chose to see the best in everyone. Bev loved being around her many friends and family through the years and was always good for a laugh. As she would say, "Sometimes you have to live a little". Although, she could be quite serious when it came to playing cards or scrabble. She leaves some Big footprints to fill. Bev was predeceased by her husband, James Cook; daughter, Francis Shine; and son, Daniel Cook. She leaves behind her son, Matthew Cook and wife, Nancy of Bernardston, MA; grandchildren, Amy Shine, Ashley Ackerman, Joshua Baronas, and Tyler Cook; great- grandchildren, Colby, Damyen, Michael, and Brynlee, her longtime companion/friend/caregiver, Shirley Robuccio, and extended family members of the Houston "clan". A special thanks to the staff and residents of the Cottages of Port Richey for providing loving care and companionship in her final years. All services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Hodges Family Funeral Home, Zephyrhills, FL.



