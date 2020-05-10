Beverly Dikman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIKMAN, Beverly (Berger) On May 5, 2020, Beverly Dikman of Seminole, Florida succumbed to the coronavirus at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Dikman and her brother, Harold Berger. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Barbara) Dikman; her grandson, Daniel Dikman; her stepchildren, Bonnie Dikman, Ellen and Doug Leber, Bob and Jane Dikman; and by her many stepgrandchildren, Shera, Scott, Michael, Ben, Rachel, Samantha, Tyler and Laura. She and her deceased husband owned and operated a local independent insurance agency for many years prior to their retirement. She was beloved by many and had many dear friends who will miss her deeply. In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her favorite charities, Doctors Without Borders and Operation Smile. Condolences may be shared at: www.DavidCGross.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 408-6651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved