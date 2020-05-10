DIKMAN, Beverly (Berger) On May 5, 2020, Beverly Dikman of Seminole, Florida succumbed to the coronavirus at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Dikman and her brother, Harold Berger. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Barbara) Dikman; her grandson, Daniel Dikman; her stepchildren, Bonnie Dikman, Ellen and Doug Leber, Bob and Jane Dikman; and by her many stepgrandchildren, Shera, Scott, Michael, Ben, Rachel, Samantha, Tyler and Laura. She and her deceased husband owned and operated a local independent insurance agency for many years prior to their retirement. She was beloved by many and had many dear friends who will miss her deeply. In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her favorite charities, Doctors Without Borders and Operation Smile. Condolences may be shared at: www.DavidCGross.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.