BOSTICK, Beverly E.



82, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully in her sleep under the care of hospice on March 4, 2019. Originally from Royalston, MA, she also lived in Spofford, NH, Keene, NH, Key West, FL, Portsmouth, RI, Roanoke, VA, and Seffner, FL. She was a Tampa Bay area resident for over 40 years. She is predeceased by her beloved Jackie "Jack" E. Bostick, her husband of 52 years.



Beverly was born in Winchendon, MA on March 2, 1937, the daughter of Harry Nosek and Marie E. Purdy, and sister to three siblings, Betty E. Simula, Frederick L. Nosek, and Richard C. Nosek, all of whom predeceased her. She was a graduate of Keene High School in Keene, NH, and worked as an office manager at Hartford Insurance. She was a career homemaker who raised three sons and filled their home with love. Beverly loved dancing, helping others in need, supporting Jack in all his sports endeavors, traveling, and spending time with her boys and their families, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is survived by her three sons, Steven G. Bostick (Jenny), Jeffery J. Bostick (Rhonda), and David W. Bostick (Julie); five grandchildren, Samantha J. Irvin, Rachel M. Petersen, Christina M. Bostick, Sophie M. Bostick, and Jack W. Bostick; four great-grandchildren, Parker J. Irvin, Ellanora G. Petersen, Miles G. Petersen and Priya S. Irvin; plus many more nieces and nephews and family and friends. She will be missed by many who loved her smile and sense of humor. Beverly and her beloved Jack will be interred together at the Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, later this month, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in her name to Presbyterian Church of Seffner, 1906 Lenna Ave., Box 545, Seffner, FL 33583.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019

