GIONTA, Beverly F. "Bev"



87, passed away May 8, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Kurt and Otty Dornau and was raised in Middle Village, NY. She married Dante Gionta in 1952 and they moved to Florida in 1961 and raised their family. Bev was a competitive tennis player, volunteered at many organizations in Pinellas County, and was volunteer of the year at The Haven of RCS. Dante and Bev loved to travel, from Europe to the Caribbean. Bev's parents; husband, Dante; daughter, Lisa Gionta-Coons; and brother, Alan all preceded her in death. Bev is survived by daughter, Dana (Terry) Brinker; son, Deane Gionta (DeeAnn); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Sylvan Abbey Cemetery in Clearwater.



