POWELL, Beverly G.



92, of St. Petersburg, passed away at her home March 16, 2019. Born in Portland, OR, she attended Oregon State University and was a lifelong Kappa. She met the love of her life, Jack, and was married for 63 years until he passed in 2013. She loved blue, enjoyed crafting, reading, and writing to friends. She is survived by her children, Casey and Amy (David Meek); grandchildren, Carly and Dana Meek, Jay and Jamie Powell; and great-grandchild, Oliver Meek. Donations may be made in her name to Suncoast Hospice.

