GLASGOW, Beverly Jean (McMillan) passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Glasgow of Tampa. Beverly is also survived by her three sisters, Shirley Rawls of Keller, TX, Virginia (Gigi) Forsberg of Winter Haven, FL, Brenda Howell of Tampa, FL; and six nieces and four nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edgar (Mac) and Verna McMillan; and a nephew Russel David Howell III. A memorial Service will be held at Oak Grove Church of God in Tampa, 6830 N. Habana Ave., Sunday November 10, 2019 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers. A memorial gift may be given to the church's Children's Ministry.

