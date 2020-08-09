1/1
Beverly HYATT
HYATT, Beverly (Buird) of Dunedin, Florida passed away July 31, 2020 at her home after a battle with cancer. Born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, she graduated from Rockford High School. Her family then moved to Dunedin, Florida in 1968. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Buird and her brother, Daniel Buird. Beverly is survived by her mother, Mary Buird; her siblings, Christine Buird, Thomas Buird, and Gary Buird; her daughter, Kimberly McAfee; and her granddaughter, Skylar Everidge. Beverly was a very independent, resourceful, and loving individual. She loved to read, play card games, and her animals. She worked for Publix Supermarkets for over 40 years and created many friendships throughout her time with the company. Her charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Beverly's celebration of life will be held Sunday August 16, 2020 at her home. Please call Christine Buird at (727) 743-2813 for more information.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
her home
