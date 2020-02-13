Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly JACKSON. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSON, Beverly Ann (Simmons) age 68, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a long courageous battle with heart disease and breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. "Dock" and Doris Ramona Simmons. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Cecil H. Jackson Jr.; son, Christopher Jackson and wife, Jenna; sister, Debbie Payne and husband, Tommy; brother, Gary Simmons and partner, Jim DiGuido; the loves of her life, grandson, Caleb and granddaughter, Marley; her nieces and nephews; her stepsister, Cheryl Linderman and husband, Dan; her childhood friend, Cheryl Ciccarello; her Beta Sigma Phi sisters; her Krewe of Agustina family; her St. Joseph's Hospital coworkers; and many other friends and neighbors. Beverly was a life-long resident of Tampa, born at Tampa General Hospital, and she graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1969. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital for 43 years. She worked for 25 years in Pediatrics and Pediatric Oncology. After leaving Pediatrics, she held many other positions at SJH, ending her career as a Case Manager. She was a very caring and nurturing person which made her an exceptional nurse and friend. Beverly was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority since 1969. She held many offices and received numerous awards including City Council Woman of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Valentine's Queen. She also was a proud member of the Krewe of Agustina de Aragon where she developed many wonderful friendships. Beverly will always be remembered as one who loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was always smiling, laughing, never wanting to give up, and fighting bravely to the end. A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020, between 2-4 pm, at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, at 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Beverly's memory, to the or the .

