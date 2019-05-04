Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Janet (Drelinger) Levine. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-381-4911 Funeral service 10:00 AM David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Ave. St. Petersburg , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEVINE, Beverly Janet (Drelinger)



beloved mother of Wendy R. Levine, Barry E. Levine and Mark N. Levine passed away on May 3, 2019. Born on February 28, 1929, in Manhattan, NY, Beverly moved from Worcester, MA to St. Petersburg in 2002 with her cherished husband, George, who predeceased her in 2010 after 62 years of marriage. She was a member and past president of Emanuel Chapter B'nai Brith Women, Worcester, MA; Dept. of Massachusetts President of Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary; President of Worcester Chapter 32 Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary; President of Zephaniah Chapter B'nai Brith Women, Kingston, NY. In addition, while in Worcester, Beverly volunteered for many years at Temple Emanuel and the Homeless Shelter for Veterans. In her earlier years she served as Den mother for her sons' Cub Scouts group and Leader for her daughter's Girl Scout Troop. While a resident at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, on a monthly basis, for over six years, Beverly sold "Support our Troops" T-shirts and collected money and toiletries to be sent to the troops. Beverly spent her final years as a resident at the Toby Weinman Assisted Living Center in St Petersburg where she had many friends. In addition to her children, Beverly is survived by three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the David C. Gross Funeral Home, 6366 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL. at 10 am on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA, 01605; Menorah Manor, 255 59th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710 or Toby Weinman Assisted Living Residence, 240 59th St., N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 4, 2019

