JANZ, Beverly Jean "Bev"
80, of New Port Richey, formerly of East Lansing, MI, died April 16, 2019. She was born September 3, 1938 in Coloma, MI. She is preceded in death by husband, LeRoy Janz (2017) and daughter, Patricia (Patti) Esch (1998). She is survived by daughter, Pamela (Bradford) Smith; son, Douglas (Pamela) Janz; all of Lansing, MI; grandson, Michael Esch of Merritt Island, FL; sisters, Barbara (Bob) Tilmann and Beth Stirzinger. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Living Faith Community Church, 11038 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL. Visitation will be 10:30 am-12 pm, with Service 12 pm, and a meal to follow. Bev will eternally rest with LeRoy at Veterans National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Those desiring may make donations to her children to help with expense of closing her home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019