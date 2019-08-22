Beverly MOBLEY

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
10th St. Church of God
207 10th St. N
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
912 3rd Ave. N
Obituary
MOBLEY, Beverly 68, of St. Petersburg, FL, transi-tioned to her heavenly home on August 11, 2019. Cherished memories she leaves to her loving husband, Rev. Carl Mobley; son Carl Mobley Jr.; daughter, Nickole Mobley; two grandchildren, India and Carl III; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation with wake service is on Friday 5-8 pm at 10th St. Church of God, 207 10th St. N. Funeral with Service is on Saturday, August 24, at 1 pm, at Bethel AME Church, 912 3rd Ave. N. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019
