MOGAVERO, Beverly



of Clearwater, passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on August 22, 1929 in Mt. Vernon, NY to Frederick and Victoria (Owen) Enke. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Jody Joyce (Dave) of Milton, GA; son, Stephen Mogavero of Seminole, FL; grandchildren Jack and Erin Joyce; and several nieces and nephews. Beverly was a wonderful mother and grandmother as well as a loving wife to her husband, Samuel Mogavero, who predeceased her 1993. She was very active in her community of Cove Cay and served on many boards and committees during her time there. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her daughter's tennis team matches and would always have great advice for everyone on the team. Beverly also enjoyed volunteering with Ruff Dog Rescue in Milton, GA. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Ruff Dog Rescue, 1690 Highgrove Club Drive, Milton, GA 30004 or visit their website at ruffdogrescue.org.



