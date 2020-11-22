1/1
Beverly MURRAY
MURRAY, Beverly L. 74, a Tampa Bay, FL native, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior November 3, 2020. Untold deep and sacrificial devotion to the love and future of four children, she is survived by one son and three daughters, Sean Williams, Tennessee, Deborah Bissell, Tennessee, Alisa Carrier (Brian) Land O Lakes, FL, Auburn Murray (Sam), Washington; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly was a 1964 Chamberlain High School graduate and a lifelong member of Smyrna Baptist Church, Tampa. A graveside memorial service for immediate family only is planned for December 2020, Clay Sink Baptist Church Cemetery, Webster, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
