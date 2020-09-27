Beverly ROBB

ROBB, Beverly Kirkconnell went home to be with our Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 84. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, beloved sister and friend. Born in Honduras' Bay Islands, she later moved to Tampa where she grew up. Beverly is a graduate of Hillsborough High School and was loved by all who knew her. Beverly enjoyed cheering for her son in sports, cooking her famous lasagna and playing bridge with her dear friends. She was a passionate gardener who designed her flower bed in the shape of Florida. Dedicated to community service, Beverly served as a past President of the Palma Ceia Junior Women's Club and was involved with the PTA and Girl Scouts. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles C. Robb; and by her beloved sisters, Joanne, Patsy and Peggy. She is survived by her children, Robin, Suzanne (Calvin), Kirk (Kim), Jennifer (David) and Mary. Beverly will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Christopher, Camryn, Olivia, Carter and Charlie. Beverly will be remembered for her smile, humor and candor. A part of her will live on in everyone whose life she touched until we meet again in heaven. A memorial donation may be made to Life Path Hospice of Hillsborough County, to whom we are very grateful. Graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery 11 am. Condolences can be shared at www.Adams-Jennings.com
