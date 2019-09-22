STILO, Beverly J. 85, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away September 11, 2019. She was born June 24, 1934 in Weed, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Alice Kirk. Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Andrew M. Stilo; sister, Betty Jo Wade; children, Monica Moore, Kirk Stilo, Michael (Mary Lou) Cuellar-Stilo; grandchildren, Jason Moore, Justin Pulsen, Andrew Stilo, Gabriella Stilo; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will take place 11 am, September 25, 2019 at: Hodges Family Funeral Home in Zephyrhills.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019