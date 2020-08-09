Beverly Weaver

WEAVER, Beverly Sewell Weaver, Beverly Sewell, 92, daughter of the late John and Eve Sewell and wife to the late Robert Weaver, transitioned to her heavenly home on August 7, 2020. Beverly was born in Tampa, attended Plant High School and graduated from Stetson University where she majored in Drama and Elementary Education. She received a Master's Degree from the University of South Florida and dedicated 32 years to the education profession. Beverly taught children at Mitchell and Ballast Point Elementary Schools and was the Principal of Carrollwood and Chiaramonte Schools for 22 years. She was very active in the PTA and served as the President at Ballast Point. She was a lifelong member of Bayshore Baptist Church and was actively involved in many civic and social clubs including: Salty Sisters at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, The Historical Society, The Palma Ceia Junior Women's Club, Calliandra Garden Circle, Red Cross Angels, Beta Sigma Phi, former member of Krewe of Venus and Winterset. Beverly loved gardening and was a former Flower Show Judge. Beverly and Robert's 70 year union was blessed with three children; son Robert D. (Ingrid); twin Daughters Eve (David) Pennington and Pam (David) Bigham; one Granddaughter, Vanessa (Christopher) Bethel; and wonderful great grandchildren, Brittney, Jordan and Avery. Beverly will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, please support our local educators, schools or someone in need. www.blountcurrymacdill.com