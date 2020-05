Or Copy this URL to Share

CIVITA, Bianca 39, of St. Petersburg, went home to meet her mother and father, May 9, 2020. She is survived by her son; two daughters; a brother; a sister and supportive extended family. ALife Tribute FuneralCare



