CLASSEN, Bill passed away peacefully April 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lilian; daughter, Karen; and sister, Katherine, and her family in Seattle, Washington; with many nieces and nephews also in Washington as well as Florida and California. He had ongoing medical conditions and was under the continuous, gentle care of Hospice. Bill was born in Rochester, New York, March 19, 1933. He began his career as a structural designer at Coastal Steel in 1962. He worked with O.E. Olsen and went with Olsen when he established his own firm Olsen & Associates. Bill worked there during the transition when the elder O.E. Olsen passed away and the ownership went to his son, Eric Olsen. Bill was also a professional violist with the Tampa Philharmonic and St. Petersburg Symphony, which later became the Florida Orchestra. He met his future wife, Lilian, a clarinetist, while playing in the symphony. Lilian retired to take care of their daughter, Karen, while Bill played extra gigs with the USF String Quartet and University of Tampa String Quartet. Sailing was a passion for Bill, and his first boat was called 'No Name.' Lil and Bill took the boat for a honeymoon cruise to Sanibel Island, which was undeveloped at the time. They borrowed a jeep and toured the sand hills and went out to Sanibel Lighthouse and up to Captiva Island. But the racing bug bit. Bill was a founding member of the St. Petersburg Sailing Association (SPSA) and one of the first commodores. He also raced his Morgan 30/2 sailboat 'Fiddler' in the Florida Ocean Racing Association (FORA) and Midget Ocean Racing Association (MORC). His final sailboat was a J24 named 'Son of a Gun.' He will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be postponed until the family can travel. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020