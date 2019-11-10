KERWOOD, Bill D. 86, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Rucki Hospice Care Center. He was born on Sept. 24, 1933 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Sam and Thelma Kerwood. He retired from the Tampa Tribune where he was employed as a driver for many years. He was known for his great sense of humor and stories. Mr. Kerwood was a member of the Hillsborough Masonic Lodge #25. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty Lou (Crabb) Kerwood; his children, Dean, Dwayne, and Derek; his grandchildren, Josh, Dusty, Amanda and their mother Mindy, Kristen, and Christopher; his great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Keira, Kali, and Gabe. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his brother, Jack. Memorial services for Mr. Kerwood will be held at 2 pm, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, 5008 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills, Florida. Whitfield Funeral Home

