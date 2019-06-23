MARCHETTA, Billie Ann
87, of Tampa, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Nana B celebrated life to its fullest and was extremely faithful. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends, but her greatest joy in life was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her grandson, Justin Ryan Alvarez and her sister-in-law, Angie Roberts. Nana B will be sorely missed by her daughter, Roxanna Alvarez (Manny); son, Mark Marchetta (Roxanne); grandchildren, Aaron Alvarez (Nina), Ansley Lamb (Joe), Laura Marchetta and Jennifer Marchetta; great-grandchildren, Angela Jo Alvarez, Francesca Alvarez and Drew Lamb; sisters-in-law, Vee Marchetta and Violet Greco; brother-in-law, Al Roberts; several nieces and friends, Anna and Fred Langiotti; and all her friends that she loved so dearly. We will miss her smiling face, her huge heart but especially her beautiful blue eyes. Visitation will be at Christ the King Catholic Church chapel on Tuesday, June 25 at 1:30 pm, with a prayer service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019