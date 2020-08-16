Billie CAMP

CAMP, Billie Ann 92, of Arvada, Colorado passed away July 19, 2020 in Centennial, Colorado. Billie was born in Georgia and grew up in Tampa, Florida. Billie graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1945 and from Florida State College for Women in 1948. She taught school in Florida for ten years and then moved to Colorado in 1959. Billie taught Physical Education at Mapleton High School, then became an assistant principal at Highland High School and then a principal at Clayton Elementary School, retiring in 1985. Billie loved many sports especially skiing. She enjoyed teaching all the family to ski when they came to visit. After retiring she and her partner, Dorthy, traveled the world. They spent 54 years together until illness forced them to live apart. Billie visited Florida each year to be with family and especially loved visiting all her nieces and nephews. Billie's proudest moment came in 1989 when she was awarded the Dorothy Mauk Award from Sportswoman of Colorado and outstanding Achievements Award in Advancing Women's Sports in Colorado from National Women's Sports Foundation. Billie is survived by her younger sister, Betty Sue Mason, all her nieces and nephews, their children, and their grandchildren. Billie was preceded in death by her loving partner of almost 60 years, Dorthy Peter; her mother and father, James and Mildred Camp; her brother, Jimmy Camp; and her older sister, Mary Apgar. A Celebration of Life will beheld at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store