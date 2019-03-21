Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Jean "Nana" EALES. View Sign

EALES, Billie Jean "Nana"



73, of Homosassa, formerly Tampa, passed away March 6, 2019, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She is survived by her children, Lloyd Ray Eales and Tammy Lee Eales Pritchard; her fur baby "Lil Jax" Jackson; grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan Gabbard, Lee Bradley Pritchard, and Casey Marie Stevenson; and great-grandchildren, Jaylen and Isaiah Dorsey, Fiona Gabbard, Zayne Collins, Jordan Barclay, and Revy Lee Pritchard. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd Garland "Gary" Eales and son, Timothy Dewayne Gabbard.



She worked for Colonel Sanders, Founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Corbin, KY. She later moved to Tampa where she met her husband, Gary while working at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, on Kennedy Boulevard. She later started a career in Security Monitoring from which she retired. The remainder of her life was dedicated to faith, family and dear friends. Her greatest attribute was her unconditional love and caring for others before herself. Sister, Wife, Mom, Nana, Billie Jean - however you refer to her - she touched so many lives and had a huge heart, always loved very hard. She will be greatly missed, her loving heart, tenderness and generosity.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 4-8 pm at the Pritchard residence. Please make a donation to your local Children's home, Hospice, or No Kill Animal Shelter.



R.I.P. Mom, forever in our hearts.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019

