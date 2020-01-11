REUL, Billie (Birk) passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Born in St. Petersburg 71 years ago, she was a Tampa Bay resident all her life. She was the loving wife to Jim, sister of Bonnie Birk, mother of Christopher (wife Sheila), stepmother to Crystal Reul-Chen, and grandmother to Milo, Emma, Sophie and Max. Her father Hubert E. Birk and her mother Helen H. Birk (Hamner) died years ago. Billie's school years were at St. Paul's Catholic Girls School in St. Petersburg and Florida State University. She worked as a devoted and caring social worker for 17 years at Florida Blind Services and 13 years at Hillsborough Schools Head Start, where she improved the lives of hundreds of children and their parents. Billie was the 'Eternal Social Worker' who will be dearly missed by many people whose lives were enhanced by knowing her, especially her family. Billie's loving husband took care of her, with additional care by the staff of Empath Suncoast Hospice. We sincerely thank Hospice for their love and care for helping us in Billie's final years. Recognition for Billie Reul's dedication to social work and her service to others to be donations in her name to Empath Suncoast Hospice or a , with our appreciation. A memorial service for Billie (Birk) Reul's life will be at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Road, Tampa, Florida at 2 pm, Saturday, January 25. International Cremation Svc www.internationalcremation.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 11, 2020