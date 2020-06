Or Copy this URL to Share

BURKETT, Billy Joe was born Aug. 3, 1934 and passed away May 29, 2020 in Plant City, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hattie Bell Burkett; son, Tommy Burk-ett and daughter, Brenda Burkett. He is survived by a son, Steve Burkett and sister, Dorothy Coone.



