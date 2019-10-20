NEVEITT, Billy J. 91, died October 1, 2019. Bill was born on June 19, 1928 in Seebree, Kentucky. He was a U.S. Army veteran, he was retired from Honeywell with 32 years of service. Bill is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Louise; and survived by his sisters, Ann and Betty; sons, Mike, David and Tom; daughter-in-law, Debbie; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, and Danielle; and two great- grandchildren Scotty, and Devon. A service will be held at the Bay Pines National Cemetery, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019