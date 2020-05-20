Or Copy this URL to Share

PEEPLES, Billy 71, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to his Heavenly home May 18, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Bobby Lowe, Billy Peeples Jr., Spencer Peeples, Michael Jenkins, and Michael McNealy; daughters, Wanda Gail Humbert, Marci Hamber-sham-Washington, and Mary Rogers; five sisters; one brother; 10 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 23, 10 am, at Woodlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



