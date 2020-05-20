Billy PEEPLES
PEEPLES, Billy 71, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to his Heavenly home May 18, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Bobby Lowe, Billy Peeples Jr., Spencer Peeples, Michael Jenkins, and Michael McNealy; daughters, Wanda Gail Humbert, Marci Hamber-sham-Washington, and Mary Rogers; five sisters; one brother; 10 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 23, 10 am, at Woodlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
MAY
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
