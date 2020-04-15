UNDERWOOD, Birdie (Williams) passed away March 25, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Lillian Williams Brown; sister, Betoria Williams Watson; niece, Raquel Watson Hunter; grandnephew; grandniece; and other loving family and friends. Birdie retired from J.R. Brooker Elementary School after 40 years of teaching. She is a graduate of Bethune Cookman University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. A private Catholic Service will be held Saturday, April 18, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Memorial at a later date. Aikens Funeral Home (813) 232-8725
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020