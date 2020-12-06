WILLIAMS, Bishop Matthew 64, of Tampa, transitioned to his heavenly home November 27, 2020. The remains will repose Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Brown Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2314 E. 27th Ave., Tampa, FL 33604 from 12-8 pm. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask. Bishop Matthew Williams was born March 13, 1956 in Lakeland, Florida. He is the son of the late Elder Matthew Williams Sr. and the late Mother Louise Williams. Bishop Williams graduated from Brandon High School in 1974 and attended Hillsborough Community College to refine his musical skill. In 1975, he started his career with Busch Gardens and remained there until he became a full-time pastor in 1987. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior in 1973, at the age of 17. He began working at the Brown Memorial Church of God In Christ as a Deacon in Training in 1975. A year later, he was ordained a Deacon in this church. In 1980, Bishop Williams acknowledged his call to the ministry and in 1982 became a Licensed Minister. He was ordained an Elder in February of 1984 by the late Bishop W. E. Davis. On March 26, 1985, Bishop Williams was appointed Pastor of the Brown Temple Church Of God In Christ. In March of 1996, Elder Williams and the congregation marched into a newly built edifice. In honor of its founder, Bishop Williams changed the name of the church to the Brown Memorial Church of God In Christ. Bishop Williams has held many positions throughout the Jurisdiction. Among them were Second Administrative Assistant to the late Bishop W. E. Davis, Assistant Superintendent of the Pinellas District, Superintendent of the Greater Love/Suncoast District, National Adjutant, and Overseer Adjutant. Bishop Williams was consecrated and installed to the Sacred Office of Bishop of the Jurisdiction of Southwestern Florida on February 24, 1998. Since his installment, Bishop Williams has served as Chairman of the Dress Code Committee, Protocol Committee, and Election Committee for the Board of Bishops. He has also served as Adjutant Bishop and Episcopal Coordinator of the Board of Bishops. In January 2005, Bishop Williams was appointed Adjutant General of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. For a period of three terms (2005 to 2017) he served as the chief minister of protocol for the national church denomination. In November 2016, during the 109th Annual Holy Convocation in St. Louis, Missouri, Bishop Matthew Williams was elected as one of the Church Of God In Christ's newest members of its General Board the highest executive and administrative board within the Church Of God In Christ, consisting of twelve elected bishops, including the Presiding Bishop. Bishop Williams was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Divinity from St. Thomas Christian College, Jacksonville, Florida on April 21, 2018. Bishop Matthew Williams was married to First Lady Gayle (Dixon) Williams for 44 years (June 26, 1976). They have been blessed with one child, Dr. Deniece Williams. Bishop Matthew Williams will be greatly missed by his family, his local church, the Jurisdiction and the National Church of God In Christ, Inc. Floral arrangements may be sent to Woody's Funeral Home, 800 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756 Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 am-4 pm, or to Brown Memorial Church of God In Christ from 10 am-4 pm. Resolutions may be sent to Woody's Funeral Home, najowoody@verizon.net or the church, btpeople@verizon.net Woody's Funeral Home



