LOPEZ-CEPERO, Blanca C. Torres, 83, died January 21, 2020, at Season's Hospice in Tampa after a short illness. Blanca was born on March 7, 1936 in Puerto Rico to Aida Rivera and Manuel Torres Reyes. She married Jose Lopez Cepero December 18, 1970. They raised son Jose R Lopez-Cepero and Julie A Campbell. Jose and Blanca moved to the area in 1985. Blanca was heavily involved with her church, loved spending time with all of her grandchildren, and most importantly loved the Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister. She is survived by her son, Jose and wife, Heather; daughter, Julie and husband, John; stepdaughters, Loretta (JR) and Doris; 12 grandchildren and six stepgrandchildren. A funeral service will be held 1 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Nueva Esperanza Church in Brandon, interment to follow in Gardens of Memories Cemetery in Tampa. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at the church. Please sign Blanca's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020