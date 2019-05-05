Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanca Luz HUGHES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

79, passed peacefully April 26, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Robert, David, William and Michael; her grandchildren, Brooke Gates, Jessica Hughes, David Hughes, Chris Crook, Noah Crook, Lisa Turner, Kayla Redout, Blanca Hughes, Steven Williams, Sherrie Landers and Kevin Hughes; as well as 17 great-grandchildren. Blanca was born and raised in San Juan, PR. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David J. Hughes, Jr. A former resident of Norfolk, VA, Blanca had been a resident of the Tampa Bay area for almost 20 years. She passed in residence at Savannah Court of Brandon; the family wishes to thank the staff of Savannah Court and the staff with LifePath Hospice for taking such good care of her. Blanca was a proud person who loved life; most importantly, she loved her family. She was a dedicated and exceptional employee with Bank of America providing bilingual (English and Spanish) support for thousands of customers across the nation. Blanca retired with her soul mate, David, and they moved to Florida so that they could share 20 wonderful years amongst family and friends. The family is holding a private ceremony for Blanca. She will be interned with the love of her life at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay:

