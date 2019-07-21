HAM, Blanche
born April 22, 1928 in Gastonia, NC she passed June 23, 2019. She moved from Melbourne to St. Petersburg, FL in 1967. She spent her career in the aeronautical electromechancial industry as a wiring supervisor for GeoSpace, ABA Industries, and retired in 1993 from Kintec, Inc. She is survived by her children, Bobbi Ham Jackson (Dennis), Jeff Ham (Paula), and Trish Ham Robinson (Ron); grandchildren, John Jackson, Henry Jackson (Ruth), Jeremy Williams (Becky), Michael Ham, Sarah Wise (Chad), and Hannah Young (Tanner); nine great-grandchildren, John, Maya, Ellery, Viola, Xavier, Devin, Landon, Braxton, and Corbin. Heaven just got a little sweeter.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019