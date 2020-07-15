Blanche REEDY

REEDY, Blanche Lee Jordan of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home July 3, 2020. Minister Reedy was a graduate of Gibbs High School class of 1968. She leaves cherished memories to her son, Micah A. Reedy; daughter, Karen P. Jordan; brothers, Milton Lloyd, Clift Jordan Jr., and Lewis Clemons; sisters, Sandra Tookes, Deborah Miley, Vanessa F. Paige, Valerie D. Jordan, and Tammie Lucas; two grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18, 11 am, at Friendship M.B. Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 15, 2020.