REEVES, Blanche Kirby (Moon) of Clearwater, FL passed away peacefully in Cambria, CA. Blanche was a Florida real estate agent and worked at McDonald's later in life. She is survived by sister, Louise Taylor; daughter, Janice Moon (Ross Kremsdorf); grandson, Jason Kremsdorf (Marsha); granddaughter, Tess Kleckner (Ethan); great-granddaught-ers, Hannah and Rebecca Kremsdorf and Claire Kleck-ner; 17 neices and nephews; LC Wallen, friend of 19 years, and her Clearwater Church of Christ family. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, husbands, Waverly Moon and Don Reeves, and beloved daughter, Becky Moon. Due to covid-19, funeral services by Sylvan Abbey will be arranged when it is safe for her family to travel. Sylvan Abbey

