Blanche Trombly
TROMBLY, Blanche Beacom 95, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL. She preceded in death by her husband, Clifford "Junie"; and her son, Richard. Blanche moved to Clearwater with her parents in 1955 from Hartford, Connecticut. She leaves behind two sons, James and William (Jennifer); and three grandsons, Tristan, Clayton, and Ashton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
7275622040
