TROMBLY, Blanche Beacom 95, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL. She preceded in death by her husband, Clifford "Junie"; and her son, Richard. Blanche moved to Clearwater with her parents in 1955 from Hartford, Connecticut. She leaves behind two sons, James and William (Jennifer); and three grandsons, Tristan, Clayton, and Ashton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel



