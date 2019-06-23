Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
9724 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL
67, of Tampa, FL, passed away June 19, 2019. Born in 1952 in Uniontown, PA, he relocated to Tampa in 1970. Bob was a lifelong musician and bandleader. He served as music director for 27 years at area Catholic Churches and was an adjunct music professor at the University of Tampa for the past seven years. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alex P. and Evelyn; his niece, Gina Balistreri; and cousin, Michael Postlethweight. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Robin; sons, Matthew and Kevin; sister, Suzi Balistreri; brothers, Richard (Amy) and Alex V. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 25, 1 pm, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made "In memory of Robert Macar for Adrenal Tumor Research" to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Condolences may be expressed online at:

www.macdonaldfuneral.com

MacDonald Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019
