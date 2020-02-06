Bobbie HOBBS

HOBBS, Bobbie L. passed away January 26, 2020. She is survived by sons, Edwin Stanley Sr. (Beverly), Terry, Michael, and Henry L. Hobbs Jr., and Leroy Gibson Jr.; two sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9 am until Funeral Service time 1 pm all at First Mt. Zion M.B Church 1121-22nd St. So. Condolences may be sent to: sanchezmortuary.com. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary. 6501-25th Way So. 727-317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
