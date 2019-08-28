Send Flowers Obituary

BATES, Bobby G. "Bob" 72, passed away August 20, 2019, at home. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. Bob graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma and was a real estate appraiser, retiring from the Brevard County Property Appraiser's office in 2011. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, and many cousins and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, stock car racing, classic cars, turkey hunting, good music, and Oklahoma Sooners football. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 787. A private funeral Mass will be held and he will be buried at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Donations in his name are appreciated to LifePath Hospice, 3725 Upper Creek Dr., Ruskin, Florida 33573.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close