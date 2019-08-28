BATES, Bobby G. "Bob" 72, passed away August 20, 2019, at home. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. Bob graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma and was a real estate appraiser, retiring from the Brevard County Property Appraiser's office in 2011. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, and many cousins and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, stock car racing, classic cars, turkey hunting, good music, and Oklahoma Sooners football. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 787. A private funeral Mass will be held and he will be buried at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Donations in his name are appreciated to LifePath Hospice, 3725 Upper Creek Dr., Ruskin, Florida 33573.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019