BRANTLEY, Bobby
passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL at the age of 84. Bobby is survived by his children, David and Karan both of Clearwater, FL. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 2-4 pm at Heather Lakes Condominiums Clubhouse located on Virginia St. in Dunedin. All are welcome to attend and share at this informal gathering of friends and family. For further information on the celebration, donations, or flowers, please contact 727-458-4529.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019