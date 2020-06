CAPEL, Bobby Gene passed June 14, 2020. Born in Thomaston, GA he is survived by his wife; two sons; and two grandchildren. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of the University of Georgia. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Dunedin. Services were June 16, 1 pm, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



