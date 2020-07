Or Copy this URL to Share

DEFRANCESCO, Robert L. "Bobby" 64 passed away July 20, 2020 from mainly cancer. Survived by his life partner Bill of 28 1/2 years; one brother; two sisters; three brother-in-laws; and one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.



