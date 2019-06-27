HALL, Bobby "Poppy"
of St. Petersburg, Florida, born August 20, 1930 in Bypro, Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Sally Ann "Annie" (Hall) and the late Charles F. Hall, passed away at age 88 June 8, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bobby was the beloved husband of Beverly Jean (Bohaty) and the late Jean Elaine (Holcombe). He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Kyle Hall; brother, Charles "Tooter" Ray Hall; sister, Georgia Ann (Hall) Johnson; and granddaughter, Mellisa Sue Estebo. Bobby is survived by his sons, Michael (Myra), Stanley, and Steven Hall; daughters, Jenny (Edward) Dermyer, Joie (David) Dennis, and Laura Estebo; and brother, Frank (Carol) Hall; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He had a passion for golfing and watching sports. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life, officiated by Dr. Rev Craig Nelson of First United Methodist Church, Saturday, June 29, 3-6 pm, at St. Petersburg Yacht Club, 11 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, Florida, 33701.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019