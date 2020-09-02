1/1
Bobby KELLEY
KELLEY, Bobby 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 31, 2020. He was the husband to Gladys Kelly, they shared 61 years of marriage. He was born in Plant City, Florida on March 10, 1935. He enjoyed and excelled in many things. He was a talented carpenter and machinist. He was the absolute best husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys A. Kelley; daughter, Barbara; sons, Richard Kelley and Stephen Kelley (Tammy). Grandchildren, Vanessa Peterson ( Chris), Krystal Gallagher, Daniel Paul III, Jessica Paul, Selah Kelley (Dom), Courtney Kelley, Rebecca Kelley, Ruth Brock (Dustin). Great-grandchildren; Daniel Paul IV, Mackenzie Cannon, Isabella Demos, Raya Sanchez and Everly Peterson. Funeral services to be held Friday September 4 at Hopewell Funeral Home in Plant City. The family will receive visitors at 10 am with the funeral following at 11 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
