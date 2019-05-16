Bobby Lee DANIELS

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
United Community Church
2175 Pinellas Point Dr.
Obituary
DANIELS, Bobby Lee

61, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on May 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Malinda Daniels; sons, Bobby Jr. and Dorian Daniels; and daughters, Regina and Nicole Daniels; three brothers; one sister; 11 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday, 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 am, at the United Community Church, 2175 Pinellas Point Dr.

Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019
