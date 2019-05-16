DANIELS, Bobby Lee
61, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on May 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Malinda Daniels; sons, Bobby Jr. and Dorian Daniels; and daughters, Regina and Nicole Daniels; three brothers; one sister; 11 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday, 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 am, at the United Community Church, 2175 Pinellas Point Dr.
Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019