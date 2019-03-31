|
CROSBY, Bobby Poston
"Bob" age 80, of Palm Harbor, Florida, peaceful- ly passed away on January 27, 2019. Bob was born on November 28, 1938 in Pelham, Georgia, to Albert Aaron Crosby and Edna Loreine Poston Crosby. He was the middle child of three boys. He was preceded in death by his brother, Nickey Aaron Crosby (Nan). Bob's wife of 57 years, Suzette "Bunny" Crosby passed on March 18, 2015. Bob is survived by his brother, Donald Lee Crosby (Mary); his three children, Debra Lynn Cooper (JC), Kelly Sue Crosby, and Craig Poston Crosby (Mary Grace); his four grandsons, four granddaughters, five great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters, one niece, and four nephews. A memorial service will be held at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 6, 1-2 pm followed by Interment.
