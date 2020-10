Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNSON-SPICER, Bonita of Safety Harbor, FL, passed away September 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dennis Spicer; son, Todd Lawyer; two grandchildren; and sisters, Dawn Castenholtz, Debbie Smith and Denise Wood. She was predeceased by her parents, Gladys and Billy Wood. Community Cremation



