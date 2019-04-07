BRAUN, Dr. Bonnie
66, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Bonnie was born in Shamokin, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Connie Bluge. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Ronald Braun; brother, Dennis (Cartie) Bluge; her two children, Ryan (Bernice) Braun and Robyn (Steve) Trocchio and granddaughter, Avery. Her beautiful smile and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Bonnie's memorial service will be Sunday, April 14 at 1:30 pm at Pasadena Community Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the PARC (https://www.parc-fl.org/get-involved/donate/) in memory of Bonnie. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at:
